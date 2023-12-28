SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – New Year’s Eve is just around the corner which might have many people stocking up on their favorite adult beverages.

Employees at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars are filling the shelves ahead of what’s sure to be a busy weekend.

“You know, it’s the biggest party of the year so people are anxious to celebrate all the good things and bad things that have happened through the year and get ready to do bigger and better things in the next year,” Tom Slattery, owner of JJ’s, said.

Many of us are used to champagnes and bubbly’s being the standard drink to ring in the new year but now Slattery says many people are following a sort of ‘clink what you drink’ lifestyle.

“Craft cocktails are kind of the rage right now so making sure we have all the supplies that people need to experiment with different kinds of drinks and stuff,” Slattery said.

Slattery says getting your drink of choice soon is best, but you do have all weekend to stock up.

“We’ll get a big push Friday and Saturday through the weekend, we are open Sunday,” Slattery said.

You can even grab a treat from the Boozy Bakery.

“The Boozy Bakery is doing Jell-O shots for the upcoming New Year’s Eve holiday. They like to play around with those things when we have these momentous occasions to celebrate,” Slattery said.

Slattery says their bar will also be open on New Year’s Eve with a full food menu and open seating.