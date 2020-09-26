Still time to bid on McCrossan Boys Ranch online auction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 changed a lot of things for everyone, including the McCrossan Boys Ranch.

Typically, every fall it holds its big fundraiser and live auction. But because of the pandemic, the staff decided to cancel it and ran a live auction online this week.

But if you didn’t get a chance to bid on any of the items, you’re in luck.

From jewelry to electronics to a traeger grill, bids are heating up at McCrossan’s online auction.

“We had a lot of people who tuned in during the actual live event and we have tons of people who are watching the replay and I’m sure they’ll be watching the replay all weekend,” McCrossan Boys Ranch director of development Christy Menning said.

The online auction, hosted by yours truly, started last night and will continue until Sunday.

It includes 178 packages with more than 500 items for people to bid on.

“Our banquet auction is always by far our largest event and that income helps us subsidize the cost of care for the boys, we can’t charge what it would cost for the boys to come and live at the boy’s ranch so a huge amount of what we do every day needs to be made up by donations,” Menning said.

Brian Roegiers, executive director, says even though the online auction is different this year, because of covid-19, there’s still a big advantage for the ranch, because anyone from around the world can bid on items.

“Takes a little bit of that competitive spirit away when people are looking at each other and watching what happens in an auction but in the end, we believe this is really a good option for us, we need these events really badly,” Roegiers said.

The McCrossan Boys Ranch plays a vital role in helping young boys, who come from all sorts of troubled backgrounds, succeed in life.

“The bulk of the money for these kind of events goes right back into programming for the kids, if it’s through our equine therapy, through our school programming being able to pay our staff it all goes into that programming that ultimately helps the kids find that new hope for a better life that we want them to find at McCrossan,” Roegiers said.

To learn more about the auction and see the items you can still bid on until 10 o’clock Sunday night, click here.