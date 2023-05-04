SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The family of one Sioux Falls murder victim has answers. This week police arrested four men in connection with the shooting death of 36-year-old Tunis Lomax. But two other families are still waiting for answers.

Friends and family of 43-year old Shane Birger are still waiting for an arrest in connection with his death in November of last year.

Birger was hospitalized following an incident at the Gateway Lounge on October 27th, 2022. According to his obituary, Birger died in the hospital on November tenth. Initially, investigators weren’t sure if he had fallen, been assaulted or hurt in a fight. His cause of death was listed as a homicide due to a physical altercation.

Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department tells KELOLAND News the police investigation is now over and the case is being reviewed by the Minnehaha State’s Attorney’s Office. However, no arrests or charges have been made.

Police are also looking for the driver who killed a man in March of this year.

24-year-old Skyler Yellow Eagle was hit by a white truck during a snow storm, when he was trying to get his vehicle out of the ditch near Marion Road and Bentgrass Street. Officers were able to find the truck involved in the crash, however, investigators couldn’t figure out who was driving.

No arrests or charges have been made in this case either, Clemens says it is being reviewed by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.