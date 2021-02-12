Still no answers 5 months after fatal crash

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — It’s now been five months since the deadly crash involving South Dakota’s Attorney General and there are still no charges in the case.

As prosecutors determine whether Jason Ravnsborg will face charges, he remains in office. Just this week he testified in front of a legislative committee, and spoke against a measure that would have lowered the penalty for manslaughter.

“I think the law as it is gives us more discretion and makes the appropriate sentence for the appropriate case,” Ravnsborg said.

A crash report says Ravnsborg was distracted on September 12th and driving on the shoulder of Highway 14 when he hit and killed Joe Boever. Initially, Ravnsborg said he wasn’t sure what he hit. He thought maybe it was a deer. The next morning, he drove back and discovered Boever’s body near the highway.

Investigators from multiple states have sent their findings to the Hyde County State’s Attorney’s office.

Family members of the victim are still hoping for justice. This Facebook post from Boever’s cousin has been shared more than a thousand times. In it, he asks people to say a prayer for justice and truth.