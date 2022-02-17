SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Three men who were sentenced to prison for crimes they committed in the 1990s were up for parole Thursday. Several people were at the hearings to testify either for or against those inmates getting parole. While we are not able to identify those people, you can hear and read what they had to say.

In 1996, Winston Brakeall was accused of preying on three children — two of which he was living with in Sioux Falls. A judge sentenced him to 50 years in prison for one count of first-degree rape and two counts of sexual contact with children under 16.

Thursday, Brakeall was up for parole. It was denied following testimony from one of his victims. The victim said he was thirteen at the time and Brakeall molested him for months.

“I have not been able to love myself because of the damage caused by this man,” the victim said. “I put myself in a prison cell of drinking for over twenty years because of the horrific events that took place back then. I am now sixteen days sober and trying to take back my life.”

This was Brakeall’s response.

“I hate to attack the victim but, {retracted name} was, I did molest {retracted name} over less than two weeks,” Brakeall said. “That being said, I can’t imagine the hell he’s been through that I contributed to. I’m not solely responsible, but I did contribute. And for that, I am incredibly sorry and regret everything I did.”

Four people in support of Brakeall’s parole also spoke to the board.

“As to your question of would he re-offend, he’s a man drowning in guilt and regret,” Brakeall’s supporter said.

Brakeall was granted parole once before in 2012 but was sent back to prison after failing polygraph tests.

62-year-old Fidel Arguello appeared in front of the parole board Thursday via Zoom.

He was sentenced to 90 years in prison on charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault in 1992.

At the time of his original trial, over 400 Rapid City residents petitioned against his release. Thursday, the Pennington County State’s Attorney testified against Arguello’s parole.

“And I think ultimately that that comes back to the fact that Mr. Arguello is dangerous because of his mental status,” Mark Vargo, the Pennington County State’s Attorney said. “There’s no doubt, in my mind, having tried him on the aggravated assault that he was a person whose mental illnesses presented a grave danger to the community.”

44-year-old Chad Huls was convicted of raping a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in 1996. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison for that crime.

Thursday was his first time in front of the full parole board. One of his victims testified against his parole saying he sexually abused many children in their neighborhood. Huls was 19 at the time of the crime.

“As I’ve stated in my letters over the years, Chad is very manipulative and the dangerous type of groomer,” Huls’s victim said.

Brakeall, Arguello and Huls will each come before a panel of two parole board members again in eight months.