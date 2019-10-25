Stiegelmeier, SDSU soaking in the GameDay experience

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday is shaping up to be a big day for South Dakota State University.

ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast its well-known television show on the campus of South Dakota State University in Brookings 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Then, the No. 3 Jackrabbits will take on No. 1 North Dakota State in the annual Dakota Marker matchup at 2 p.m.

South Dakota State University head coach John Stiegelmeier spoke with KELOLAND This Morning reporter Max Hofer Friday morning about the exciting week on campus.

Stiegelmeier said College GameDay brings a lot of national exposure to the state of South Dakota, his football team but most all South Dakota State University.

He added the football team has kept its normal focus despite the extra attention. The team will go visit the GameDay set to experience part of the fanfare on Friday.

“The main deal is getting ready to play our best football,” Stiegelmeier said. “We need to play our best football.”

Stiegelmeier, who has been at SDSU for 32 years and has been the head coach of the football team for 23 years, said he’s been very proud of the football program.

“(ESPN’s College GameDay) doesn’t come here if we are a mediocre football program,” Stiegelmeier said.

KELOLAND News has put together a story with all you need to know about Saturday’s events.