SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A common resolution for people every new year is exercising more or getting healthier. So January tends to be a busy time for gyms.

People at the Avera McKennan Fitness Center are starting 2024 by hopping on the treadmill and lifting some weights.

“It does get busier the first of the year. I would encourage people to remain doing their resolutions and keeping those resolutions,” David Nissen, a member at the fitness center, said.

Luke Larson, the member services manager at the gym, says there are three key factors to keep in mind so you can stick to your resolutions.

“Number one is you got to have a buy-in. So you need to make an investment in yourself,” Larson said. “So make it a priority that these goals are important to you and that you’re willing to invest in them. Put in the time and the effort to see it through.”

The other two factors are accountability and patience.

“Trust the process. It’s going to be a long road. I hate to tell everybody; it’s not just going to happen in a month, you know, or a few weeks,” Larson said.

And don’t be too hard on yourself along the way.

“You can make resolutions and then you can stop doing them easily. I’ve done that and most people do. But I would encourage them to give this a try and to do something about their health,” Nissen said.

“Good to remember just to have fun. I think we like to take it really seriously and like to be hard on ourselves. Like, ‘Hey, I just got to relax for the holidays and now I need to beat myself up.’ But that’s a losing mindset to me. You know, enjoy it,” Larson said.

A new survey from Forbes Health found the top resolutions for 2024 include improving fitness, finances and mental health.