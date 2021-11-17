Steve Haugaard announces gubernatorial bid for 2022 Republican primary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now it’s official, Governor Noem will have a challenger in the 2022 Republican primary. State Representative Steve Haugaard has thrown his hat in the ring to be the next governor of South Dakota.

He made that announcement official Wednesday morning at a special news conference where he attacked Noem on several levels, plus how she’s handled the Biden Administration and its policies.

“I love South Dakota and I was blessed to grow up on a farm southwest of Madison,” Haugaard said.

Surrounded by family, friends, and other supporters Steve Haugaard says as governor he will put South Dakotans and their families first.

“As South Dakotans we cherish our communities, family farms, ranches, and small businesses, but our rights, liberties, and freedoms are under assault by the extreme progressive left,” Haugaard said.

Haugaard, who was first elected to the South Dakota House of Representatives in 2014 and later became Speaker of the House says as governor, he’ll take on the current administration and its policies when it comes to COVID-19.

“Employees are being denied basic medical freedom and losing their jobs for refusing to consent to the Biden vaccine mandate,” Haugaard said.

He accuses Governor Noem of not doing enough.

“Our governor should have been standing up to those Biden administration dictates on this particular issue, like other governors are doing,” Haugaard said.

Haugaard says he plans to run a grassroots campaign and will go door to door and county by county if that’s what it takes to unseat Governor Kristi Noem.

“When you look at the numbers you realize there aren’t that many people who vote in a primary, so it’s essential people understand what the issues are and who stands by what principles,” Haugaard said.

We reached out to Governor Noem to get her response, we have yet to hear back from her.