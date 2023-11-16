PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Steve Elliot has been selected as the next president of Black Hills State University (BHSU), as announced by the South Dakota Board of Regents.

Elliot is currently the vice president of academic affairs at Wayne State College in Nebraska.

“He (Steve) is well positioned to take BHSU to the next level,” said committee chairman Regent Jeff Partridge. “His leadership style appears efficient and effective, and his service to our country is a testament to his exceptional work ethic.”

Elliot will become the 12th president of the university on December 22, 2023.