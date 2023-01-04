SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — City crews are working around the clock to clear the streets of snow, but they need your help to make sure sidewalks receive similar treatment.

The end of a massive winter storm means the clock is ticking to clear your sidewalk.

“It’s important you get shoveled, get those sidewalks shoveled out for pedestrian safety, but additionally we want services to continue, your mailman needs to get to where they need to get to, officers or other first responders need to get there, kids, I’m assuming school will be open tomorrow. A lot of kids need those sidewalks cleared to get to school and so again not just a safety standpoint but it helps everybody out if we get those cleared,” Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum said.

As people wait for businesses and residents to cut a path through the snow, many are currently stepping into the street and sharing space with traffic.

“You get stuck walking in the road and you have to jump to the side when the cars come,” Boston, Massachusetts resident Ojvind Berg said.

“Half of the blocks the sidewalk was clear, the other half I had to walk in the street,” Sioux Falls resident Rebecca Mckeever said.

Rebecca Mckeever has an often precarious 8-block walk to her job in downtown Sioux Falls.

“There are cars sliding around. Thankfully no one was coming up the hill while I was going down it because I sometimes see people sliding horizontally there,” Mckeever said.

And our pedestrians have a simple request for motorists.

“I would say give walkers plenty of space. We’re trying to get somewhere too,” Mckeever said.

“Drive slow if you have to get somewhere. If not, stay home and have some hot chocolate,” Berg said.

Sioux Falls requires that sidewalks be cleared within 48 hours after any snow or ice accumulation.