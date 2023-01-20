SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re fed up with winter, a taste of warmer days awaits at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and the Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show.

Step inside the Expo Building at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and you’ll be thinking spring.

“We’re kind of the first show out of the chute in January and boy this year people are darn tired of the weather,” Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show Organizer Larry Johns said.

As winter rages on, thousands of people are expected to make their way indoors to the Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show.

“You’d be surprised how many families meet here and hunters and fishermen and just sit around and talk, have a beer and just catch up waiting for spring,” Johns said.

The 35th annual event has about 50 vendors under one roof offering boats, campers, ATV’s and all things outdoors.

“People are always looking for new things to catch fish and this is a good place to see what’s going to be hot and new for 2023,” Johns said.

“We have everything from a beginners package to the more professional, people that have been in it for a long, long time and know what they want. We can start a person out fishing for less than $25,” RD’s Tackle Supply’s Ron Davis said.

Ron Davis is with RD’s Tackle Supply out of southern Iowa and makes the trip north every January for one reason.

“It’s always been a good show so we come back,” Davis said.

If fishing tackle doesn’t pique your interest, the Outdoor Show has about 75 campers ranging from pop-ups to fifth wheels.

“People like dreaming and going through all the campers. There’s so many new innovative things in the campers that it’s almost like a home away from home,” Johns said.

Most importantly, the event is an excuse to get away from home.

“Get out, relax, have fun. Bring the kids out, run around and let them relax a little bit and enjoy the time,” Johns said.

Click HERE for information on the 2023 Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show.