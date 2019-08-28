Step Up for Heroes only three weeks away

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The annual Step Up for Heroes memorial stair climb is three weeks away, but the Sioux Falls Firefighter’s Association is already taking “steps” ahead to make sure it’s their biggest year yet.

Every year, the firefighters take extra care to plan for their Step Up For Heroes memorial stair climb to honor first responders during 9/11.

After four successful years of Step up for Heroes, the Sioux Falls Firefighter Association is looking to “step up” this year’s event.

“We normally try to get around three to four hundred climbers. We’re shooting for over five this year. It’s a big goal but we think we can do it,” Event Coordinator and Firefighter Ian Stark said.

“It’s been a lot of fun watching the excitement build. This is going to be a really special year with the governor attending. We can’t say enough how excited we are to host her. So, kind of, a unique, cool, special event for everybody in the community,” Firefighter Mike Murphy said.

Many events are planned for this year including some you can’t plan for.

“So one of our members has created a challenge course. So, the thing is: it’s a secret. So you train but you don’t know what you’re training for,” Stark said.

“A kids firefighter course which is going to be a 70-foot inflatable obstacle course. Kids are going to have the opportunity to spray water at a fake fire so they can feel the power of the water through the hose, they’re going to get the opportunity to… try on fire gear,” Firefighter Michael Olson said.

All of that included with their signature memorial stair climb.

“It seems daunting, 110 stairs – levels of stairs, but, really, when you get up and do it it’s not that bad,” Firefighter Mark Olson said.

Every year this event grows in size.

“We want to see families, we want to see firefighters, everybody from the community is welcome and we hope to have a very special day with everybody,” Murphy said.

And so does the impact, as they use the funds to help those in need around the community whenever the call is heard. When you make the climb, you too can be more than a hero.

Mark Olson’s daughter: Superheroes.

Max Hofer: What’s that? Superheroes? Yeah, your dad is a superhero.

Step Up for Heroes officially begins on September 21st at 9 a.m. at Howard Wood Field. The team has provided training videos to help you get ready for the big day.