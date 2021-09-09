Step Up for Heroes is this Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People will be moving up and down stairs this Saturday during the Sioux Falls Firefighters Association’s 7th annual Step Up for Heroes.

“It’s 110 flights of stairs that we climb, and that represents the 110 flights of the World Trade Center,” Ian Stark with Sioux Falls Firefighters Association said.

The day will also include a junior firefighter course that will give kids a taste of what it’s like to be a firefighter and a challenge course.

“There will be running, there’s hose pulls, hose drags, hose carries. There’s going to be some crawling around on the floor. There’s going to be some burpees, maybe a couple other surprises mixed in there,” Luke Smidt with Sioux Falls Firefighters Association said.

But the event isn’t just about breaking a sweat.

It will also feature a memorial service.

Step Up For Heroes is a way to honor those who lost their lives that day in 2001 and those who have served over the past two decades.

“We don’t ever want to forget. As time moves on things don’t get talked about as much as they had in the past, but we think it’s very important to never forget all those individuals that died on that day. It’s a special day in people’s hearts and it will stick with them forever,” Neal Murphy with Sioux Falls Firefighters Association said.

All proceeds raised from the event will go to the Step Up for Heroes memorial fund, which helps people affected by fires in the community.



The event is happening inside the Sioux Falls Arena.

If you’d like to participate, you can register here.