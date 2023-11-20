SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – If you lived in Sioux Falls during the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s, you may be familiar with past bars like Nite City or Opies. Well, this week you could revisit the past at a special fundraiser.

Wednesday night, the Social in Sioux Falls will host a special reunion of people and the man at the center of it may be familiar to many.

“I was manager and owner of several places here in town,” organizer Tom Gunlicks said. “The first one that I started out with was Nite City and then I did Gunner’s, which is my nickname, then I did After Five in Downtown Sioux Falls; it’s the Great Outdoor Store now. And then was part-time general manager at Opies.”

The event being dubbed Drinks for No Reason is an opportunity for former employees and patrons of those establishments to get together again.

“I’ve known Tom for awhile and I have kind of hounded him to put together a reunion party, mostly for Nite City and Opies but then it kind of turned into After Five and Gunner’s also,” Lynette Hofer, owner of the Social, said.

“A lot of people talk about the music and just not being able to hear that kind of music anymore and we’re bringing all that back,” DJ Brian MC Kelley said.

But actually, the reunion isn’t for no reason at all. It’s also a fundraiser.

“There’s no cover charge; Lynette has very graciously offered the place here. No charge and no cover charge; we’re just going to take donations,” Gunlicks said.

The recipient of those donations is being kept a secret until Wednesday night, but Gunlicks says they are very worthy of help.

“I just want to give back. Not just to individuals but to families that need it, charities that need it. We need that in this day and age. We need to be giving back,” Gunlicks said.

Drinks for No Reason for a Cause is Wednesday night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Gunlicks hopes to make the event a regular occurrence with proceeds going to different people in need.