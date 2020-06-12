Step Forward To Prevent Suicide event will be virtual this Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A walk to raise awareness about suicide and funds for prevention programs is going virtual this Sunday. The Helpline Center’s Step Forward To Prevent Suicide takes place Sunday morning “live” on Facebook and YouTube.

Step Forward To Prevent Suicide usually takes place at Falls Park each year but because of the pandemic, it’s going online in 2020.

Sam Breske is grateful. His brother Tom died by suicide at the age of 19. His family and Tom’s friends have gathered at this event the last seven years.

“It’s such a great reminder that my brother had a great impact before he died. So the walk is great because we get to have that day,” Breske said.

This summer people are encouraged to walk on their own and join the Helpline Center on Facebook and YouTube at 9 a.m. Events Coordinator Janet Harvey says the program will be similar to previous years.

“So there’s a lot of components that we’re still going to have in place including the remembrance ceremony of course and the balloon release,” Harvey said.

“We just really wanted to make sure that they understood that their support group, their community is still here. We’re still all together,” Harvey said.

That support is especially important right now. The number of people dying by suicide is roughly the same as 2019, but the number of calls is up.

“Right now we are seeing a lot of people, due to COVID-19, that are dealing with a lot of stress and anxiety and maybe struggling with their mental. So we are getting an increased number of calls due to that,” Nelson said.

Breske, who volunteered to be this year’s featured speaker, wants people to know how much the Helpline Center can give you hope.

Holsen: How have they helped you along this journey?

Breske: The night my brother died. Two Helpline Center volunteers showed up in the middle of the night and brought a ton of information. Talked us through just what the next 24 hours were going to look like.

“You never see it coming and you never think about it as something that can happen to you but there were some signs. I would say I never thought it was a possibility. In general, he was a very happy person. He was always making people laugh. That was kind of his thing. We were blindsided,” Breske said.

Being there for survivors and those in crisis can make a big difference.

The Helpline Center has several support groups and programs available to help. It also just started a group for people who have attempted suicide and lived, the only one in South Dakota. Step Forward To Prevent Suicide takes place this Sunday morning at 9.