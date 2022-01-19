Step by step process to ordering free at-home COVID tests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Biden Administration has started the process of taking online orders for free at-home COVID-19 tests.

For those wondering “how exactly do I order these tests?” don’t worry, KELOLAND News walks you through it step by step.

The first step you do is go to your online web browser and type in the search bar, covidtests.gov.

This will take you to the homepage of the government website, where you will then click on “order free at-home tests”.

That link will open a new tab to the at-home COVID-19 test order page on the United States Postal Service site.

From here there are two forms you need to fill out. The first form is your contact info, first name, last name and email address.

After you’ve filled that out, scroll down and fill out the shipping information, first name, last name and your address.

When all your information is filled out, click “Check out now”.

You will be directed to a confirmation page and will also receive an email confirming your order. Tests are expected to ship within 7 to 12 days.

You can also find information on how to be reimbursed for COVID tests as well locations for free testing sites on the COVID tests website.

South Dakota Voices for Peace says both Avera and Urban Indian Health are also offering free COVID at-home tests.