Stensland store reopens in Midco Aquatic Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Stensland Family Farms has reopened another location after months of being closed.

The Stensland store inside the Midco Aquatic Center had its grand opening earlier this year in January. But its doors weren’t open long before COVID-19 forced them and the Aquatic Center to shut down.

The Center began reopening in phases in June and have since been following CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus. As of last Friday, the next step was the reopening of their Stensland store.

“We’re going to see how that goes and possibly add on other days; we are actually doing birthday parties–hosting birthday parties there at the Midco now, again,” General Manager Mark Stensland said.

The shop offers ice cream, snacks, coffee, pizza, hot dogs, and more. It’s only open on weekends: Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4, and Sunday noon to 4. You don’t need a pass or pay daily admission to visit the store.

Masks are required.