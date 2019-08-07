Stensland partnering with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Stensland Family Farms and the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire are hoping to scoop up some community support for local kids.

The ice cream shops located in east and west Sioux Falls are hosting a school supply drive. The next two Saturdays, customers who bring in supplies for kids can get a $3 float or a $1 discount on a single dip of ice cream.

“They should come to the store and enjoy ice cream but the most important thing is to contribute and give back to the community,” Stensland said.

The school supply drive takes place the next two Saturdays. Stensland is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It’s stores are located across from O’Gorman High on west 41st St. and on the east side at 41st and Sycamore.