Stensland opens new ice cream shop near Roosevelt High School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Stensland Family Farms continues to scoop up more business in Sioux Falls. Today, the company based in Larchwood, Iowa, is opening another store on the west side near 41st and Sertoma.

Stensland’s great ice cream and dairy expansion continues in Sioux Falls with this brand new shop.

“Technically this number for us is number four but we have six locations,” Stensland said.

On top of the shop at the dairy farm in Larchwood, there are now three locations along 41st St. Stensland also operates locations at Falls Overlook Cafe and the Midco Aquatic Center. That shop is currently closed during the pandemic.

“The demand is there, very much so. People are getting to know our name more and more. The Stensland name, it’s becoming more popular,” Stensland said.

Stensland thinks this could be his busiest store because of its location at 41st and Sertoma across from Roosevelt High School.

Flyboy Donuts will be joining Stensland at this location in August to round things out. In the meantime, Stensland is celebrating Dairy Month on Monday by giving away a free dip of ice cream to the first 400 customers at the three 41st Street locations.

“For us it’s good because of what we do. We’re very fortunate that we have this other means of making a living. I know for the small dairymen it’s tough,” Stensland said.

“We’re a local, small family in Larchwood, IA. We produce all of our own ice cream, milk and cheese. Sell it all in the stores,” Stensland said.

And Stensland says its getting better at it with every scoop.

“We’re becoming more and more efficient as the years move forward. We’ve learned a lot to say the least,” Stensland said.

Stensland says hiring for the new store wasn’t a problem. He says he has a stack of applications from people looking for work. The new store at 41st and Sertoma opened at 11 a.m. Friday.