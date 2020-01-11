Stensland opens at the aquatic center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Stensland Family Farms continues to expand in Sioux Falls. It’s the fourth store in town is now open at the Midco Aquatic Center. It hopes to attract more than just swimmers.

Dustin Taylor and his daughters Cecelia and Eisley are spending their day off in a sweet way.

“Pool first and then we’re going to get some snacks afterwards,” Taylor said.

For the first time, those post-swim snacks will include Stensland Ice Cream.

“I have a friend that posted it on and said it was the first day today. So we wanted to come check it out,” Taylor said.

Holsen: Who likes ice cream more. You or your sister?

Eisley: Me. Both of us.

That enthusiasm is welcome news to Rachel Dekam, the store manager. She says this comfy corner of the pool facility is open to everyone, not just swimmers.

“Their local ice cream shop. They can just walk in and get ice cream. They don’t have to come, pay and swim. Just come and see us,” Dekam said.

The Midco Aquatic Center is right next to a popular sledding hill as well. Those sledders are encouraged to walk across the parking lot, open the door and get some ice cream.

“We’ve got the sledding hill. We’ve got a full park. We’ve got the VA. We’ve got a lot of businesses in a short driving distance. Folks can come and eat here over the noon hour,” Pearson said.

Jean Pearson with Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation thinks Stensland’s popularity will be an added bonus for the aquatic center. It’s the second partnership between the city and local business. Stensland also operates the cafe at Falls Park.

“I think that’s going to be a good thing for us is that they’re a well known name. At the end of the day, we’re just excited they’re here. We’re going to have great access to great ice cream. Really looking forward to what they can bring to the future of park and rec,” Pearson said.

On top of ice cream, Stensland’s shop at the aquatic center will offer typical concession stand foods. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 12 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.