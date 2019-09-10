Stensland offering signature ice cream for Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford International golf tournament takes over Sioux Falls next week. If you like ice cream, and who doesn’t, the event has its own exclusive flavor thanks to Stensland Family Farms.

Stensland is once again partnering with the Sanford International for a special sweet treat at the PGA Tour Champions event.

“It’s a lemon cheesecake ice cream with a blue raspberry swirl in it,” Eric Mebius said.

Mebius works for Stensland in business development. He says the company is excited to be back on the course and working with Tournament Director Greg Conrad.

“Our Sanford Swirl, which is the ice cream that we have. You can only get those things here,” Conrad said.

“We are providing the exclusive Sanford Swirl ice cream along with some other flavors of ice cream out in the concession stands. For the first time, we’re also supplying breaded cheese curds that will be fried up at the concession stands,” Mebius said.

The cheese curds addition came at the request of tournament officials.

“Approached us, ‘Hey this might be a good hit out at the golf course.’ We said absolutely. We’d love to supply them for them,” Mebius said.

Both the curds and the ice cream are expected to go over well with the fans.

In preparation for the golf tournament, Stensland has made 1,000 cups of the Sanford Swirl. It also has about 200-300 gallons available at the store or at any Lewis Drug location.

Proceeds from sales of the ice cream go to the Children’s Miracle Network. Mebius says working together makes the Sanford International special for everyone involved.

“So when they get the community involved like that, it just lets everybody get behind it and support it a lot better,” Mebius said.

The Sanford International gets underway for pro golfers next Friday but events at the tournament run all week long starting Monday.