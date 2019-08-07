Stensland hosting school supply drive next two Saturdays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kids in KELOLAND are getting ready to head back to school soon but some don’t have the supplies they need for class. The next two weekends you can help out and get a discount on ice cream at the same time.

Stensland is used to scooping up ice cream for kids and now it’s hoping to scoop up community support. The next two Saturdays, General Manager Mark Stensland says its shops on west and east 41st Streets in Sioux Falls will be hosting a drive for school supplies.

“So if you bring a or some, hopefully more than one school product in with you, we’re going to have $3 floats and a dollar off single dip ice cream at both locations, east and west,” Stensland said.

All of the supplies will go to kids in need at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire. Director of Philanthropy Amy Sumner says any help will make a big difference.

“A lot of our kids do struggle. Their families struggle. All kids want to go back to school and have brand new things. Whether it’s a box of crayons or school supplies or a backpack. Everybody wants to have that first day be special,” Sumner said.

Stensland and the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire are hoping you drop off backpacks, notebooks, pencils and more. Another interesting part of the partnership, there are kids from the club right now, touring the dairy in Larchwood.

The Boys and Girls Clubs serve 160 kids a day at the club and a total of 1,500 across all of its programs. Stensland says picking out school supplies was a highlight of his childhood and he wants local kids to get that same feeling.

“I want to be able to give that to these children that don’t have that opportunity. With us contributing as well as the community, it’s a win-win for everybody,” Stensland said.

The school supply drive takes place the next two Saturdays. Stensland is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Its stores are located across from O’Gorman High on west 41st St. and on the east side at 41st and Sycamore.