Stensland Family Farms adds new store at 41st and Sertoma in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you live near Roosevelt High School, you have a new ice cream shop opening up in the neighborhood today.

Stensland Family Farms is hoping to scoop up some business at the busy intersection near 41st and Sertoma. General Manager Mark Stensland says his family now has three shops along 41st St. in Sioux Falls. To celebrate Dairy Month, this Monday the first 400 guests will get a free dip of ice cream.

“It’s one dip per person but it’s a free dip of ice cream. We did that last year and I tell you what, people were lined up out the door. It’s going to be a busy, busy day,” Stensland said.

Stensland says hiring for the new store wasn’t a problem. He says he has a stack of applications from people looking for work. The new store at 41st and Sertoma opened at 11 Friday morning.