Stensland, Beautiful Kingdom band celebrating Winter Wonderland Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Falls Park will transform into a winter wonderland starting this Friday night when the City of Sioux Falls flips the switch and turns on hundreds of thousands of holiday lights. This Saturday night, Falls Overlook Cafe is hosting a special kickoff event featuring “live” music and Stensland Ice Cream.

From the beautiful falls to the band Beautiful Kingdom, there are plenty of reasons to make your way to Falls Park this weekend.

“We do everything from pop and rock to folk with a little bit of country tinge,” Stensland-Bos said.

Matthew Stensland-Bos is excited to put his band on full display this Saturday night with his mates Nadia Sessen and Tyler Bryce. The Luverne-based group has been playing together for three months.

“For me it means to bring heaven down on earth. With every footstep that we walk, every conversation we have with people and with how we treat ourselves to live beautifully. Make this earth a more beautiful place every day,” Sessen said.

With a Stensland family connection, it seems only natural the band helps celebrate the kickoff weekend to Winter Wonderland at Falls Park. Stensland Ice Cream has been operating Falls Overlook Cafe for months now. General Manager Mark Stensland says the City of Sioux Falls has been putting in a lot of hours getting the park ready for the holidays.

“They’ve been working very, very hard. We’re very, very excited. If the weather is going to be like it is now, I think it’s going to be a huge turnout for us,” Stensland said.

“You can’t beat the background here. So this will be all lit up. It’s going to be really, really nice,” Stensland said.

On top of ice cream and live music, there will be a chili bar and special holiday drinks available. While he chose music over the family business…

“I mean I like the ice cream too, don’t get me wrong. Who doesn’t like the ice cream?” Stensland-Bos said.

Stensland-Bos says both will come together to create a tasteful harmony this weekend.

“We look forward to bringing our best professionally and spiritually into the shows and spreading the love,” Bryce said.

Beautiful Kingdom will be playing a mixture of its own music and some holiday classics this Saturday from 6-9 p.m. at Falls Overlook Cafe.