Stensland adds new location at aquatic center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Stensland Ice Cream is adding a fourth location in Sioux Falls.

Starting Friday, swimmers and the public can get the local ice cream at the Midco Aquatic Center. Stensland now has locations here as well as on the east and west side of Sioux Falls. It’s also the vendor at the Falls Overlook Cafe.

“Stensland’s is here and then we also have them down at our signature park at Falls Park. Really exciting opportunity. Really a fun group of people to work with, bounce ideas off of. So I think it’s going to be a great future for both of us,” Jean Pearson with Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation said.

Stensland’s shop at the aquatic center is open from 11-8 weekdays, 11-6 on Saturday and 12-5 on Sundays.