SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Becoming a professional truck driver in South Dakota has now become as convenient as reaching for your cell phone. The South Dakota Trucking Association has developed an online course people can take that will help them along the way toward securing their commercial driver license. This new online coursework could help address a nationwide shortage of truckers.

Earlier this year, the federal government issued a new requirement for people wanting to become truckers to take both classroom and behind-the-wheel training from a nationally-registered trainer before testing for their commercial license. But not everyone lives close to a registered trainer, or has the time to sit in a classroom. So the South Dakota Trucking Association has come out with an online option, with the hope of making it easier to learn how to become a professional driver.

Charlie Keatley moved from Washington State to South Dakota back in June to pursue his goal of becoming a truck driver.

“I know there’s a need for it and a demand for it and I love being in an industry that is needed and wanted,” Keatley said.

Keatley has earned the distinction of being the first employee of K & J Trucking to pass the new online training course.

“There’s a lot there. But if you put your mind to it, you plug away at it,” Keatley said.

The online course offers ‘theory’ training: the book-learning part of becoming a trucker.

“How the trucking company works, cargo safety, cargo securement, the concept of backing,” K & J Trucking Director of Communications Carrie Anderson said.

Learning online rather than in-person offers a great deal more flexibility for people whose schedules don’t often match a traditional classroom setting. Plus, that learning on your own time is expected to appeal to younger applicants.

“We have an aging industry, we need to re-invent ourselves and we need to be open to younger drivers, absolutely. We’re excited about it,” Anderson said.

The online training takes about 13 hours to complete. But you can’t pass it until you answer all of the questions correctly.

“It will force you to go back and redo those sections you’re not getting right. So in that way, it goes above and beyond the federal standard,” Anderson said.

Keatley is looking forward to his first solo run next week, a journey that’s taken him from remote learning to the open road.

“I’ve been riding with other people, so I’ll be on my own. I’ll be breaking free,” Keatley said.

Taking the online course costs $350.