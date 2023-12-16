SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s full steam ahead for Great Bear ski valley.

They’ve been making snow for days now and the slopes still aren’t ready.

They had a goal of opening up the slopes by Dec. 21 and the manager says the only way that’s going to happen now is if the weather cooperates.

It’s going to be a steep hill to climb if Great Bear wants to open next week.

“Well, we’re trying to make snow, laughs” manager Dan Grider said.

But the weather for Great Bear has been a ‘bear.’

“It’s still pretty warm, so its probably not the most efficient, but we’ve got to get snow on the hill, so we’ll take every chance we can,” Grider said.

A lot of what you see out here right now on the slopes, Grider says came from a few weeks ago when we had a cold snap. They were able to make snow for 30 hours straight.

But the conditions have to be just right, 25 degrees or below, plus the humidity has to be low too.

So they’ve been running the snow guns as much as possible late at night and into the early morning hours.

“We’re trying our hardest, we want to be on the snow just as much as you want to be on the snow,” director of mountain operations Kyle Vanderberg said.

Vanderberg oversees pretty much everything outside at Great Bear.

He says it’s a little frustrating this year, especially after last winter.

“Last year was fantastic, incredible, I’d love to have that over and over again,” Vanderberg said.

But that’s not the case, so now they do what they have to and that’s going to require some long hours.

“What we want to do is make snow 24-7 if we can get the right conditions and do that we’ll be open in seven days,” Grider said.

“It will happen, it will 100% happen. It happens every year,” Vanderberg said.