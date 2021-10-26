Staying safe this Halloween: Tips from officials

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are many factors that go into staying safe over Halloween, whether it’s protecting you and your children from COVID-19, food allergies, crime and more.

Before kids put on costumes and start collecting candy, it’s important for parents to think about safety.

“First and foremost I mean if you have younger kids, make sure there’s an adult or an older sibling that is present,” said Sam Clemens, Public Information Officer.

“If you’re dressing up your little one, be of the fact that those decorative masks, when you’re looking through those little eye holes, can block vision. Sometimes the costumes are a little big and there’s a tripping danger,” said Mike Elliott, Chief Medical officer at Avera McKennan. “It’s actually recommend that if you buy a costume, you should look for on the label it says fire resistant.”

We are still in a pandemic, and it’s important to also keep COVID-19 safety protocols in mind when preparing to celebrate the holiday.

“Being outdoors is safer than being indoors, just with the air circulation, said Elliott. “We believe the virus is less transmissible in an outdoor setting than in an indoor setting. If you’re in an indoor setting, in a crowded setting, then the appropriate mask over your mouth and nose is still recommended, even if you’re vaccinated.”

In addition to coming up with a plan, it’s important to talk about it with your kids.

Some simple steps to make sure children have a happy Halloween.

“Paying attention to your surroundings, stay in a group of friends, it’s always better to be in a group than as opposed to just being out on your own and if you see something out of the ordinary, just leave that area, said Clemens. “If there’s a car that seems to be following you, or somebody seems to be following you, go to the other side of the street, go the other way and then report it to an adult or relative as soon as you can.”

Officials also suggest wearing lighter clothing along with reflective items so it’s easier for people to see kids in the dark. Also, if your child has allergies, carry an epipen. It’s also important to dress for the weather.

You can find more safety tips from Mayo Clinic by clicking here.