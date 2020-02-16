Staying safe on the ice

ARLINGTON, S.D. (KELO) – Ice fishing is a popular pastime during the winter months, but as spring approaches and ice gets thinner, how do you stay safe?

Last weekend, Tom Bunker of Bunker Auto Inc. in Arlington pulled out a pickup from frozen Lake Thompson.

Bunker has been towing since 1982 and has learned a lot about rescuing vehicles from the ice. He uses tools from chainsaws and four wheelers to a machine he even built himself. To avoid seeing him and his family towing crew while you’re out on the ice, his advice is to know the lake you’re on.

“Because you need to not follow your GPS. You got to go around the bad spots. Your GPS isn’t going to tell you if there’s an ice heave there or not,” Tom Bunker, owner of Bunker Auto Inc., said.

Bunker says many people get into trouble when they reach the shallower areas of the lake like the inlets and shorelines.