Staying safe in the heat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Hot and humid conditions hit much of KELOLAND with temps hitting the 90s on Saturday. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning over Sioux Falls and southeastern KELOLAND. These uncomfortable temps are expected to continue Sunday.

If you’re planning on heading outside this weekend, experts want you to stay safe.

“When it gets this warm, I’d say limit your outside exposure. Probably the biggest thing is to hydrate. Hydrate, hydrate. Drink plenty of water, plenty of fluids, even before you think you’re going to be thirsty,” Sioux Falls Battalion Chief Michael Koopman said.

The temperature gauge here at Sioux Falls Regional Airport says it’s 96 degrees. However, because of the high dew point it feels much warmer.

“If you have to be outside, wear appropriate clothing. Hats, light clothing. Take frequent breaks,” Dr. Andrea Pham said.

Andrea Pham is a doctor with Avera. She says weather conditions like this can quickly take a toll on the body.

“People can experience anything early on from muscle cramping. They can just get generalized fatigue, not feeling well. When you’ve crossed into heat stroke symptoms, the body stops sweating. Your skin is going to be dry. People may feel like they’re going to pass out,” Pham said.

If you think someone’s experiencing a heat stroke, Pham says to bring them inside and call 911.

“If they’ve had signs of heat stroke obviously bring them to the emergency department to be evaluated,” Pham said.

“We’re all over town. We’re close by. The ambulance is close by. Probably got a good chance of getting there soon,” Koopman said.

The Red Cross also has some heat safety tips.