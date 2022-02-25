MADISON, S.D. (KELO) – As the Russia and Ukraine conflict escalates, many have begun to worry about cybersecurity. Russia has already used cyberattacks against Ukraine, but there is also a possibility Russia could turn its attention to the United States.

Cyberattacks happen everyday, but experts also see them used as major warfare in conflicts around the world.

“We’ve definitely seen, over the years, that there’s been less and less warfare taking place with tanks and guns and more of it’s going to be online,” Kyle Cronin, associate professor of computer and cyber sciences at DSU, said. “When we connect all our critical infrastructure to the internet, so when we have, banking is one we always talk about, but hospitals, the energy grid, even down to schools are all online and connected. If an adverse actor can get inside of there and do damage or shut down a water treatment plant or change configuration of a power plant, then that’s a massive impact.”

Cronin says you can protect yourself by not clicking suspicious links online and having strong passwords that are different for every account.

“And be very cautious of social media,” he said. “We see a lot of social media accounts where people you trust have maybe had their accounts compromised and our sending you information you don’t realize it’s not really them.”

Professors at DSU teach their cyber students how to understand these types of attacks and defend businesses from being victims.

“Really nice to know that what I’m doing is going to be helpful in like the immediate future,” junior Jackson Heiberger said. “Like, being able to apply like, hey, we just learned about that and now that’s something that like popping up is, yeah again, weirdly cool to have that experience.”

Cronin says you can expect to see an increase in phishing attacks as the conflict continues.

Cronin says it’s likely the Department of Defense is reviewing what they might do to retaliate in cyberattacks if Russian hackers look to the United States.