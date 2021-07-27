Staying cool in the pool

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Harper Kortemeyer can speak for people all across KELOLAND.

“It’s super hot,” Harper Kortemeyer said.

The Baltic girl, her sister Finley and their cousin Tenlee Klumb were enjoying the Mitchell Outdoor Aquatic Center Tuesday.

“It’s really hot so I love getting in the pool,” Finley Kortemeyer said.

“Really good,” Tenlee Klumb.

The high heat doesn’t always mean packed pools. In fact, a group of about 50 canceled their visit today because of the heat.

“The heat kind of gets to those little kids. They take them somewhere else so they’re not outside for 3-4 hours at a time,” Henkel said.

Mitchell aquatics and recreation coordinator Jamie Henkel says staff catch some relief from the sizzling temperatures by staying hydrated, using cooling towels, taking breaks, and even heading into the pool themselves.

“You’ll notice all of a sudden a guard at 2:00 they’re just going to slide into the water to cool off,” Henkel said.

While this heatwave may have some dreaming of cooler times…

“I prefer winter,” Harper Kortemeyer said.

But a place to splash around with family and friends makes it better.

It’s important to take care of yourself during the extreme heat.

Tips from the CDC include wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, drinking plenty of fluids, and limiting outdoor activity to the morning or evening when it’s cooler.