Staying cool at Wall Lake

WALL LAKE, S.D. (KELO) – It’s been a hot Fourth of July weekend and the sun didn’t let up much at all today either.

From kids making sandcastles and friends in floaties to dogs playing catch, beachgoers were trying to stay cool at Wall Lake.

“The temperatures are really hot and we brought our dogs out here to keep them cool in the lake and what a better way to stay cool than come out and swim,” beachgoer Luke Altstiel said.

“I like to tan, swim,” beachgoers Emily Leonard and Ashlyn Kline said.

“It’s just a great place for the kids to play. We get to cool off in the water, hang out with friends, family,” beachgoer Robert Butler said.

“It’s a great way to just be active and have a great time when it’s hot out,” beachgoer Jennifer Brandt said.

And there’s one common tip everyone has for staying safe in the sun:

“Sunscreen,” Leonard and Kline said.

“Sunscreen. Lots of sunscreen,” beachgoer Kaye Leiferman said.

“Use plenty of sunscreen,” beachgoer Brooke Butler said.

“And reapply every couple of hours,” Robert Butler said.

It’s also important to stay hydrated while out in the heat.

“It’s really hot so make sure you have water or other liquids with you. Being hydrated is the most important thing, I would say,” Altstiel said.

Capping off the Fourth of July weekend with a day at the lake.

“We had a lot of fun so far this weekend, hoping to have more fun today and back to the grind tomorrow,” Robert Butler said.