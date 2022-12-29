RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — New Year’s Eve is just two days away and communities across South Dakota are getting ready to celebrate the start of 2023. However, law enforcement is urging everyone to do so safely.

Live music, champagne toasts, and other celebrations are happening all across Rapid City for New Year’s Eve.

“Many communities will have a host of different activities, the different pubs and clubs having different New Year’s Eve celebrations so it is an opportunity for people to get out and reminisce about 2022 and look forward to 2023. Many people celebrate with friends and family and others do it quiet ways,” Darrell Shoemaker, with the City of Rapid City, said.

While it’s important that people have a great time, it’s more important that everyone stays safe.

Each year on New Year’s Eve, the Department says it is common that officers experience an uptick in calls.

“It’s a busier night for us just in general because people are out, it’s a night where more people are drinking and whether it’s driving or just anything in general, alcohol tends to lead people to make poor decisions so we go to more fights, more assaults, we have more people driving intoxicated so it’s a busy night for us,” Lt. Tim Doyle, Rapid City Police Dept., said.

Rapid City Police says there are several safe options, including Uber or Lyft, a designated driver, or even staying home.

“There’s options for you to not have to drink and drive. If you are wondering to yourself, should I be driving? The answer is probably no,” Lt. Doyle said.

That’s why it’s important to plan ahead.

“Now is the time to be planning ahead. They might know where they want to go New Year’s Eve, but also make plans to know how you are getting home,” Shoemaker said.

The Rapid City Police Department says if you see something that doesn’t look right, say something. And if someone looks like they may be driving under the influence, call the police.