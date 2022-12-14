SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wednesday, Interstate 90 remains closed from Chamberlain to Rapid City, with no travel advised in a majority of western KELOLAND. The decision to close roads is made by the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The agency also tries to keep travelers up to date on road conditions through its 511 app and website.

We all know that just a few miles can make a big difference in winter driving conditions.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In your town, the streets might be clear and the visibility just fine, but venture out, and things can change quickly. That’s why the 511 system was developed. The color-coded map shows road conditions, from scattered slippery spots to snow and slush to no travel advised.

Truck driver Mike Crouse is from Rapid City and is trying to get back there after a trip to Chicago. He stopped at the Salem rest area after he learned that parking is limited in Chamberlain and Mitchell. Inside the rest area, a monitor displays the 511 map for travelers. Crouse says he uses the resource all the time.

“In Nebraska, Wyoming, here, Colorado, they show quite a bit,” said Crouse.

While the map and color-coded designations are very helpful, seeing road conditions with their own eyes often helps people make decisions on whether or not to travel or which routes to avoid. For instance, this is what I-90 looked like earlier today in Belvidere, snow packed and slippery. And you can get a better idea of what it looks outside of Kimball where at least the driving lane is showing pavement.

“You know sometimes people they read something and don’t appreciate it but you see the actual images on our cameras can go a really long way to providing a good idea of what the weather conditions are like out there,” said Smith.

The information used to update the map comes from DOT workers and Highway patrol troopers. The DOT maintains just shy of 7,800 miles of roads, so there are limitations in the reporting process you should be aware of.

“We have pretty much all our shops are updating that during the day we do have a little bit of challenge in our overnight hours so pretty much from 4 am to 8 o’clock at night it is continually being updated. In some of our extended hour locations like around Sioux Falls and Rapid City, those will be updated 24 hours, but in our rural areas there is a little gap there,” said Smith.

The 511 system was updated in 2020 making it easier for dot crews to upload updated information from the field. The change also updated the 511 apps for both apple and android.