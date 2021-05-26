Stawbale Winery’s Summer Porch Series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Strawbale Winery is kicking off its summer porch series Thursday night.

Strawbale Winery, located north of Sioux Falls, is selling more than just wine to customers this summer. It’s also celebrating its 15th year of hosting the summer porch series.

“It started out. We had a friend who was an artist. She says, why don’t you have artists come out? And so we did. And she said, why don’t you have somebody to play guitar? And so we did. And they said you know people are hungry. So why don’t you have some food? So we did. And so now it’s evolved into this a three hour of live music, food trucks, artists,” Don South said.

While many businesses struggled over the last year, owner Don South says this outdoor event actually attracted more people — and this year is expected to be no different.

Anywhere from 100 to 400 people come to these events and this year tour buses from surrounding states will be making a visit too.

“We have beers as well for the non-wine drinkers, food trucks, we have a variety of different selections. The music ranges from easy listening to folk. It’s, it’s just a wonderful, wonderful place to be,” Elizabeth Schumacher said.

Event coordinator Elizabeth Schumacher says it’s not just the drinks, food or entertainment you’ll want to come for — but to meet some outdoor friends too.

“The chickens do tricks. The cats really know how to work the crowd,” Schumacher said.

“The thing that we read is that people want experiences more than they want anything else. And gosh, we provide a really nice experience for folks,” South said.

The Summer Porch Series kicks off tomorrow night with Chuck Hendrickson playing. They’ll continue to be held every Thursday and Sunday this summer, weather permitting.