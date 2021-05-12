Status hearing for S.D. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg scheduled Wednesday

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A status hearing is expected to get underway this morning for the fatal crash involving South Dakota’s Attorney General.

Jason Ravnsborg faces three misdemeanor charges for his driving on the night he hit and killed Joe Boever on the shoulder of a Hyde County highway.

Typically during a status hearing, a judge will find out how the case is progressing, if there’s a plea bargain, or if the case will go to trial.

