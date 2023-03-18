SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Your odds of being killed by an animal in the U.S. are incredibly low. An academic analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data covering all animal-involved deaths from 2008 to 2015 found that Americans have just 1 chance in 1.6 million each year of dying as a result of any interaction at all with animals.

And the most common culprits when those tragedies do occur aren’t the alligators, scorpions, or snakes you’d probably expect and fear the most—they’re deer. As people continue to build homes and communities in places deer and other animals have lived for millennia, these creatures are more likely to run into the middle of the road—causing at least 1.9 million vehicular accidents over the year ending June 2022.

Accidents specifically involving deer are more common between October and December, which is deer mating season. The odds of hitting a deer are also higher around dawn, as well as during the night when deer are most active and roads are dark. Deer-vehicle crashes are dangerous and expensive, costing drivers north of $4,000 or more depending on the vehicle and the extent of the damage.

Stacker used State Farm’s annual animal collision study to rank all 50 states and Washington D.C. by the likelihood a driver there will hit an animal. State Farm bases its rankings on insurance claims filed between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, as well as the number of licensed drivers in each state. True odds may vary, depending on the number of unreported animal collisions and unlicensed drivers.

State Farm’s claims analysis also found that the 2021-2022 period was a safer year for drivers and animals on the road than the year prior, with collisions dropping 5.5%. The odds that a driver collides with any animal on the road is about 1 in 115. The other four victims rounding out the top five of car-animal collisions were rodents, dogs, raccoons, and unidentified animals.

It may come as no surprise to find that the more rural areas of Appalachia and the Midwest had some of the highest car-animal crash odds in the country, while the desert Southwest had some of the lowest.

Curious to see if your state topped the list? Click through to find out—and remember to always keep your eyes on the road, no matter the odds.

You may also like: The cost of gasoline the year you started drivingA squirrel eating an apple on the side of a road in the District of Columbia with a police car in the background.

StillRude // Shutterstock

#51. Washington D.C.

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 907 (0.11% of drivers)
– Risk level: LowWild goats walking across a road in the Valley of Fire.

Brester Irina // Shutterstock

#50. Nevada

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 698 (0.14% of drivers)
– Risk level: LowA rooster walking across the street in Honolulu.

John Drew Dow // Shutterstock

#49. Hawaii

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 580 (0.17% of drivers)
– Risk level: LowA donkey on the side of the road in Oatman.

Mattia Cioni // Shutterstock

#48. Arizona

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 441 (0.23% of drivers)
– Risk level: LowAn alligator crossing a road in St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge.

Tony Campbell // Shutterstock

#47. Florida

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 408 (0.25% of drivers)
– Risk level: Low

You may also like: Famous consumer brands that no longer existA large grizzly bear walking off into the sunset (and toward a car) on a road in Denali National Park.

Troutnut // Shutterstock

#46. Alaska

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 395 (0.25% of drivers)
– Risk level: LowA wild black bear crossing the road in Kings Canyon National Park.

M. Vinuesa // Shutterstock

#45. California

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 363 (0.28% of drivers)
– Risk level: LowA wild turkey crossing a sunny state highway in Kittitas County.

knelson20 // Shutterstock

#44. Washington

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 250 (0.40% of drivers)
– Risk level: LowA snapping turtle crossing a road in Windsor Locks.

Jennifer Yakey-Ault // Shutterstock

#43. Connecticut

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 231 (0.43% of drivers)
– Risk level: LowA car stopping for a large bull that is crossing a highway in Mescalero Apache Indian Reservation.

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#42. New Mexico

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 222 (0.45% of drivers)
– Risk level: Low

You may also like: Cost of gold the year you were bornA bull elk walking on a highway in Rocky Mountain National Park.

LanaG // Shutterstock

#41. Colorado

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 204 (0.49% of drivers)
– Risk level: LowCattle crossing the desert road in Moab.

Logan Bush // Shutterstock

#40. Utah

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 200 (0.50% of drivers)
– Risk level: LowA wild deer on the side of the road in the Sandy Hook Gateway National Recreation Area Park.

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#39. New Jersey

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 194 (0.52% of drivers)
– Risk level: LowAn alligator crossing a road in New Orleans.

mark smith nsb // Shutterstock

#38. Louisiana

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 178 (0.56% of drivers)
– Risk level: LowCattle and cowboys on crossing a road in Outback Scenic Byway.

Natalia Bratslavsky // Shutterstock

#37. Oregon

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 165 (0.61% of drivers)
– Risk level: Low

You may also like: Retirement scams to watch out forCoyote crossing a road in Big Bend National Park.

Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock

#36. Texas

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 154 (0.65% of drivers)
– Risk level: LowA white tail deer crossing the road near houses in Oneonta.

Andrea Izzotti // Shutterstock

#35. New York

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 140 (0.71% of drivers)
– Risk level: LowDeer crossing a suburban road.

A.E. Blair Photography // Shutterstock

#34. Illinois

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 139 (0.72% of drivers)
– Risk level: MediumA snapping turtle with an outstretched neck crossing a dirt road.

LMortell // Shutterstock

#33. New Hampshire

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 130 (0.77% of drivers)
– Risk level: MediumA red fox on the side of a road in the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge.

VIKVAD // Shutterstock

#32. Delaware

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 122 (0.82% of drivers)
– Risk level: Medium

You may also like: 15 cars that depreciated the most in 2021A young deer stands at the edge of a road on a sunny day.

Canva

#31. Rhode Island

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 113 (0.88% of drivers)
– Risk level: MediumA bison crossing a road in the Wichita Mountains.

ken1979 // Shutterstock

#30. Oklahoma

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 112 (0.89% of drivers)
– Risk level: MediumA deer crossing a road in McCall.

Arne Beruldsen // Shutterstock

#29. Idaho

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 112 (0.89% of drivers)
– Risk level: MediumGeese crossing a road while cars are waiting.

flysnowfly // Shutterstock

#28. Massachusetts

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 109 (0.92% of drivers)
– Risk level: MediumA large snapping turtle crossing a road.

Amanda Schell // Shutterstock

#27. Nebraska

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 107 (0.93% of drivers)
– Risk level: Medium

You may also like: Most rural counties in AmericaA large male turkey walking on a Tennessee road.

Carolyn Franks // Shutterstock

#26. Tennessee

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 107 (0.93% of drivers)
– Risk level: MediumA muddy wild horse crossing a road.

kathleen collins // Shutterstock

#25. Maryland

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 105 (0.95% of drivers)
– Risk level: MediumA common ribbon snake crawling on a road.

AlyoshinE // Shutterstock

#24. Indiana

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 95 (1.05% of drivers)
– Risk level: MediumA gopher tortoise crossing a road at Gulf State Park with grass in its mouth.

Bradley Huchteman // Shutterstock

#23. Alabama

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 94 (1.06% of drivers)
– Risk level: MediumA deer walking toward a road in Columbus.

Eric Glenn // Shutterstock

#22. Ohio

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 94 (1.06% of drivers)
– Risk level: Medium

You may also like: States where food stamps are used the mostA herd of cow grazing near a road with a tractor driving down it.

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#21. Vermont

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 90 (1.11% of drivers)
– Risk level: MediumA rat snake on a road in northeastern Georgia.

Charles F. Gibson // Shutterstock

#20. Georgia

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 86 (1.16% of drivers)
– Risk level: MediumA snapping turtle crossing a road.

Michele Korfhage // Shutterstock

#19. Kentucky

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 85 (1.18% of drivers)
– Risk level: MediumA herd of cow and a cowboy on the side of a Kansas road.

Photo Spirit // Shutterstock

#18. Kansas

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 83 (1.20% of drivers)
– Risk level: MediumA deer on the side of a wooded road.

Tyler Miller // Shutterstock

#17. North Carolina

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 77 (1.30% of drivers)
– Risk level: High

You may also like: Marijuana violations are taking truck drivers off the road, adding more supply chain disruptionsThree deer crossing a street during a snow storm.

LanaG // Shutterstock

#16. Missouri

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 76 (1.32% of drivers)
– Risk level: HighA deer crossing a road in Arcadia National Park.

MH Anderson Photography // Shutterstock

#15. Maine

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 75 (1.33% of drivers)
– Risk level: HighAn elk about to cross a road.

Lorri Carter // Shutterstock

#14. Arkansas

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 75 (1.33% of drivers)
– Risk level: HighA deer running across a road in Shenandoah National Park.

Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#13. Virginia

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 72 (1.39% of drivers)
– Risk level: HighAn alligator crossing a road.

David McManus // Shutterstock

#12. South Carolina

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 71 (1.41% of drivers)
– Risk level: High

You may also like: States with the most farmlandA deer walking along the side of a road in Voyageurs National Park.

BlueBarronPhoto // Shutterstock

#11. Minnesota

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 70 (1.43% of drivers)
– Risk level: HighTwo white-tailed deers crossing a road in Yellowstone National Park.

Fotos593 // Shutterstock

#10. Wyoming

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 68 (1.47% of drivers)
– Risk level: HighA herd of bison crossing the Scenic Drive in Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Bram Reusen // Shutterstock

#9. North Dakota

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 68 (1.47% of drivers)
– Risk level: HighA deer crossing a road.

Canva

#8. Mississippi

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 60 (1.67% of drivers)
– Risk level: HighA herd of American Bison causing a traffic jam on a rural road in the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge.

Bella Bender // Shutterstock

#7. Iowa

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 57 (1.75% of drivers)
– Risk level: High

You may also like: Most popular department stores in AmericaA white tail deer standing in the middle of a Pennsylvania road.

Rosemarie Mosteller // Shutterstock

#6. Pennsylvania

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 57 (1.75% of drivers)
– Risk level: HighA group of white-tailed deer crossing a county highway road.

Michael Tatman // Shutterstock

#5. Wisconsin

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 54 (1.85% of drivers)
– Risk level: HighGeese crossing a road at Belle Isle Park in Detroit.

StompingGirl // Shutterstock

#4. Michigan

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 51 (1.96% of drivers)
– Risk level: HighA bison crossing a dirt road with traffic in the background at Custer State Park.

Tami Freed // Shutterstock

#3. South Dakota

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 51 (1.96% of drivers)
– Risk level: HighA herd of wild bison crossing a road in front of stopped cars in Yellowstone National Park.

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#2. Montana

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 44 (2.27% of drivers)
– Risk level: High

You may also like: 50 women who broke barriers in the business worldA deer crossing a road.

DSBurnside // Shutterstock

#1. West Virginia

– Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 35 (2.86% of drivers)
– Risk level: High