RAPID CITY, S.D. – Prosecutors won’t seek the death penalty for a New York man charged with killing three people in Rapid City.

The Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo told a judge Tuesday that he wasn’t aware the 45-day deadline for making a decision had passed four days earlier.

Thirty-seven-year-old Arnson Absolu faces three counts of premeditated first-degree murder in connection with the August 2020 deaths of Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy and Dakota Zaiser. If he’s convicted he would now face life in prison.