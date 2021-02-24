State video of Ravnsborg being questioned by detectives reveals details of fatal crash

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time at the South Dakota State Capitol, a resolution for impeachment was read on the House floor. It comes one day after the Governor called for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s resignation.

In an unusual move, The South Dakota Highway Patrol released three hours of interviews between detectives and Ravsnborg. North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation special agents interviewed Ravnsborg two days after the crash on September 14th and a second interview 16 days later on September 30th.

Ravsnborg has insisted all along that his car was in the driving lane of Highway 14. But investigators say the evidence says otherwise. During this interview, they pressed him on it.

“One of the other things we know Jason is you weren’t in the middle of the road,” said one of the investigators. “You were on the shoulder. And I know it happens fast because it’s happened to me. We have three people putting him next to the grass. So we knew something was happening. You’re a smart man, you know, we’re- Joe and I have done this a long time, we know what the evidence is going to show us. What the evidence does show us.”

Ravsnborg responded, “I don’t remember, I remember being in the road, but you know, but you show me what the evidence shows.”

Joe Boever was carrying a flashlight that night as he walked along Highway 14 near Highmore. Investigators say they found it next to his body the following day. It was still on and shining just inches from the road. Investigators thought it was odd that Ravsnborg did not see the light the night of the crash.

A second investigator asked “After the crash did you see that light in the dark? Because it’s pitch dark. If there was something glowing it would make sense for you to see it.”

Ravsnborg: “Right, I did not see any light, no.”

Investigator: “Are you certain?”

Ravsnborg: “I am absolutely certain.”

“Because Jason we went out there, another night with that flashlight recently, and put it back in the same spot it was in with it back on, and it is hard to miss. It truly is hard to miss when you are out there especially if you are walking back towards Highmore,” the investigator said.

When investigators went back to the crash sight to reenact the scene with Boever’s flashlight. One investigator called the flashlight “a beacon.”

And Joe Boever’s glasses ended up in Ravnsborg’s car. They were broken into two pieces, half on the floor of the passenger side and the other portion ended up in the back seat.

Investigator: His glasses are right there. Jason, those are Joe’s.

Ravsnborg: I did not see the glasses.

Investigator: So the only way for them to get there is through the windshield. At the impact did you look over and see anything?

Ravsnborg “I did not see anything, it was, again I then was looking to get to the side I did not see anything. No, absolutely not. I did not know it was a human until the next day.”

As the interview wrapped up an hour later Ravnsborg once again reiterated that he did not know he had hit a man until the next day and he would go to his grave saying that.

Shortly after he was charged with three misdemeanors last week a spokesman for Ravnsborg said that the Attorney general had no plans to resign. At this point, lawmakers have not released a timeline for the impeachment process.