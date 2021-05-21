State Veterinarian: Deadly rabbit virus confirmed in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A deadly virus for rabbits, both wild and domestic, has been confirmed in South Dakota.

According to a news release from the State Veterinarian, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 has been confirmed in a domestic rabbit in Custer County. It is the first confirmed case of RHDV2 in domestic rabbits in the state.

The virus does not affect humans or other animals.

RHDV2 can cause sudden death in rabbits and spreads through direct contact with other infected rabbits. It was been reported in Wyoming, Montana, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Florida and Oregon.

Rabbit owners are advised to enhance biosecurity measures to not allow visitors to rabbitries, keeping wild rabbits from co-mingling.

If you have questions about this disease, contact a veterinarian. Anyone suspecting the disease, should contact the South Dakota State Veterinarian’s office at (605) 773-3321.