State Veterans Cemetery slated to have groundbreaking ceremony next week

Work will soon begin on South Dakota’s first State Veterans Cemetery.

Groundbreaking for the cemetery is set for next week.

A plot of land northeast of where Interstates 90 and 229 meet, will soon be the final resting place for many veterans in KELOLAND.

The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs says this is a big deal for the Rushmore State.

“We’re just really excited that this is finally coming to this part of the state and that we’re able to just provide this for the men and women who’ve served and who deserve a place of rest as close to home as they can have it,” Aaron Pollard with the SD Department of Affairs said.

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Monday, September 9 at 9 a.m.

Pollard says it should take 12 to 18 months to build the cemetery.