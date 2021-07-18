State trapshoot tournament wraps up Sunday at Crooks Gun Club

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A state trapshooting tournament in South Dakota that started Wednesday is heading into its last day of competition Sunday.

At the Crooks Gun Club, the South Dakota State Trapshoot Tournament gathers people from this state and beyond.

“We have shooters from Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Texas, we also have a shooter from Maryland. It’s a big thing and a lot of people here, it’s the only time we see some of our friends,” Randy Thomas, president of the South Dakota Trapshooting Association said.

The Crooks Gun Club is just north of Sioux Falls. In past years, the event has been held in Mitchell and Aberdeen.

“It’s great for our club. It’s great exposure and yeah, we really enjoy it here and we like having all the people,” Crooks Gun Club president Dustin Fluth said.

“My brother and I will go to state shoots throughout the U.S., but it’s always incredible cause we get back to our home grounds in South Dakota and we probably have some of the toughest competition here,” participant Foster Bartholow said.

Members of the Sioux Falls Youth Trap Team “Orange Crushers” are competing in the tournament.

“We’ve actually been able to meet some of the better trap shooters in the world and it’s cool to watch them and just see how good they are, just so we have a goal of what we someday want to get to,” participant Nathan Johnson said.

“Sometimes you think you’re a really good shot but then you meet a bunch of other people and they outshoot you. It’s just really fun to have all that competition with all your friends and stuff,” participant Landon Becker said.

“It’s something I just want to get really good at and maybe even possibly go to college for it sometime. I’m just here to get better,” participant KJ Kriech said.

And while the shooting is competitive, there are a lot more reasons people pick up the gun and come out to do something they love.

“You can spend time with your friends and family and like, you learn how to do things that you like,” participant Kyle Swenson said.

“I just shot 100 rounds with some people I know and some people I don’t, but it feels like we’re going to be friends for a long time,” participant Becky Noble said.

In 2018, Noble represented the United States in Italy as part of the USA Shooting Sport ParaTrap team.

“Some of them, that’s the only time you see them is at the state trapshoot. I met many many friends throughout the years,” Ron Putzier said, who has been trap shooting for 56 years.