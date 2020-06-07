State tourism may be down, but campgrounds are seeing a boost in business

LEWIS AND CLARK RECREATION AREA, S.D. (KELO) — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, South Dakota tourism tax revenue saw a 69.4% drop in May compared to 2019. However, people are still heading outside.

Lewis and Clark Recreation Area has seen some good numbers in 2020.

“So far this year, starting back at the end of March, our numbers, visitation numbers, have been really high and along with our camping numbers, we had a record April and now we just got our numbers for May, which is another record month for May that we’ve ever had,” Shane Birtsch, the district park supervisor said.

So what is drawing people outside?

“I just enjoy being outdoors and spending time with our family and friends. Sitting around the campfire and meals, the eating. I like waking up in the morning. In the campground and biking, you guys do a lot of biking,” the Dvoracek’s and Podzimek’s said.

Birtsch said Lewis and Clark Recreation Area was up 53 percent in May for camping and up 67 percent for visitation. Those numbers include visitors from out of state.

“Most of our out of state visitors are from Nebraska and Iowa, but there are some from Minnesota and several other states that come through,” Birtsch said.

And as for the best parts of camping … I made sure to ask the experts about that.

“I like roasting, I like the part of camping I like is roasting marshmallows.”

“Going on bike rides.”

“I like tubing.”

“I think a fun part about camping is that there’s a whole bunch of kids you can hang out and play with when you’re kind of just bored and sitting at home. It’s better to come out here, you can ride your bike around, go out fishing or whatever.”

