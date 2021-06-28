State to appeal federal judge’s ruling on SB 180

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, along with the state Attorney General and Secretary of State are appealing a ruling from a federal judge that blocks the state from enforcing a 2020 state law requiring registration for paid petition circulators.

Dakotans for Health, a group looking to get Medicaid expansion on the 2022 ballot, originally filed a lawsuit against Noem, who signed Senate Bill 180 last year.

United States District Judge Lawrence Piersol ruled earlier in June the “State did not meet its burden of showing that the burdensome requirements of SB 180 challenged by Plaintiff as violating the First Amendment are substantially related to the State’s interests in election integrity and avoiding fraud.”

Noem, Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and Secretary of State Steve Barnett filed a notice of appeal with the court last week.