State Theatre to reopen Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re a movie lover, you’ll want to know about this.

The State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls is getting ready to reopen to the public.

“It stopped showing films on a regular basis in 1990 and since then there’s been one-off showings,” State Theatre Executive Director Allison Weiland said.

But that changes this Friday when the theater will begin showing films on a regular basis.

“When they walk in they’re going to smell the popcorn. We have real butter, good candy selection, and I think when they get into the auditorium and see the renovation work that’s been done they’re going to be breathless,” Weiland said.

In fact, audience members can recline their seats as they enjoy the show.

This weekend’s slate of movies includes some holiday classics such as Home Alone, but the State Theatre plans on offering a variety.

“For programming, we’re going to try a wide mix of classics, cult classics, some horror movies, family movies, we’ve got a family series, documentaries, kind of independent art-house type films. A wide mix that will hopefully bring in a diverse group of people from all over the region,” State Theatre General Manager Steven Dahlmeier said.

Executive Director Allison Weiland says new programming will be announced weekly.

After this opening weekend, moviegoers will be able to enjoy films Thursday-Sunday.

“They’re excited, I mean people of all ages. They either have memories of coming to the State Theater or they are downtown residents who have never been able to come in before. They just walk by it on a regular basis, so there’s a lot of excitement,” Weiland said.

And now it’s almost time to open the curtain on the State Theatre experience once again.

Several safety measures will be in place including social distancing, disinfecting the seats, and a mask requirement unless you’re eating or drinking.

Several of the showings for opening weekend are sold out, but you can buy tickets and check the schedule by clicking here.