State Theatre to host HBO documentary ‘Our Towns’ screening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State Theatre in Sioux Falls will be hosting a screening of the HBO feature documentary “Our Towns”.

The documentary will be shown at the State Theatre at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23.

“Our Towns” is based on James and Deborah Fallows’ book “Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey into the Heart of America.” Sioux Falls is one of the eight towns featured in the film.

“‘Our Towns’ showcases not only what residents and visitors love about the vibrancy of Sioux Falls but also how we—as well as cities around the country—continue to demonstrate enduring resilience,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said in a press release. “This is a fantastic opportunity to share a film that explores the power of local communities, and we are honored to have the Fallows join us for this special evening.”

KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke is featured in the documentary.

Tickets are available to the general public at no admission charge.