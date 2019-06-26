State Theatre plans spring 2020 opening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Starting in the Spring of 2020, people will be able to watch movies again in Downtown Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls State Theatre announced it the opening date after receiving new funding in a news conference Wednesday. You can watch the full news conference in the link below.

Businessman and philanthropist, T. Denny Sanford will be donating $3.5 million toward the renovation of the auditorium. The theatre will become a premium movie house experience, and it will be featuring a high-end projection and sound equipment and recliners for audiences.

The City of Sioux Falls will also help with the reopening of the State Theatre. Mayor Paul TenHaken has pledged $1.5 million for structure and exterior work so it will last for future generations.

“Returning the beautiful building to its status as an entertainment hub has required the hard work and the financial help of many people, and the work is not over,” John Swedeen, president of the State Theatre Company said. The recent contributions to the theatre is not an end to the fundraising efforts. The donations will be enough to complete the main floor and enable it to reopen in the spring of 2020.

Fundraising will continue so that the second and third floors can also be restored.

T. Denny Sanford said they will be showing older, movie classics during the week and movies for the kids on the weekends.