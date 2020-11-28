State Theatre offering sneak preview this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After being closed for nearly 30 years, the historic State Theatre in Downtown Sioux Falls is reopening its doors.

It’s been quite the journey for the historic State Theatre in Downtown Sioux Falls.

“It closed in 1991, so, over the years, many organizations and individuals have stepped up have played a part in this story,” Executive Director Allison Weiland said.

That includes Executive Director Allison Weiland and General Manager Steven Dahlmeier.

“Been focusing mostly on getting the doors open and everything prepped and ready,” Dahlmeier said.

While the theater doesn’t officially open until December 11th, tonight and Saturday they’re giving the public a sneak preview of what’s to come.

“Selling concessions, memberships, and just getting people excited for the reopening,” Weiland said.

“It’s kind of a way for us to try things out, kick the tires a little bit to see what works. We’ll just be in the front of the house concessions area,” Dahlmeier said.

Dahlmeier says masks are required and the auditorium will be closed off for the time being. But that didn’t stop him from giving us a preview of what to expect when it does open.

“We’ve got some amazing reclining seats that are extremely comfortable. We’ve got a new projection system, it’s 4K and it’s laser, and that’s something that can’t be found in town,” Dahlmeier said.

“It’s going to be breathtaking when you walk in. I’m really excited for the community to see what all the fuss is about,” Weiland said.

Weiland says the Theatre will become a vibrant part of the business and entertainment community.

“I think the State Theatre is just going to grow and develop into what the community wants and what they want to see. And it’s really exciting to be a part of this journey,” Weiland said.

“I’ve been on this project for a year and – just to see everything come to fruition, it’s exciting, and we’re really anxious to share it with everybody,” Dahlmeier said.

The lobby will be open until 9 Friday. If you can’t make it out, they’ll open up again Saturday starting at 10 and go till 5. And even Santa will be there waving at people from the box office window till 1 p.m.