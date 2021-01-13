State Theatre looking for more volunteers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State Theatre is getting ready to show another lineup of movies starting Thursday night. The historic spot in downtown Sioux Falls reopened to the public in December after closing in the early 90s.

The theater now shows movies every Thursday-Sunday.

If you’ve been to the State Theatre since it opened in late 2020, you may have seen volunteer Diane Olson. She’s been volunteering at the State Theatre in different ways since 2017.

“I do whatever they need me to do, wherever I can step in and be helpful,” Volunteer Diane Olson said.

Olson is hoping more people will join her. The nonprofit is always in need of volunteers.

“We really rely on volunteers to make sure everything runs smoothly. There’s a lot that happens in a matter of 20 minutes. People coming in, getting their ticket, getting concessions, and then finding their seats in usually a new environment, so we count on volunteers to help that transition go smoothly,” State Theatre Executive Director Allison Weiland said.

“COVID has definitely changed the volunteer environment and some of the individuals that aren’t comfortable coming our way right now aren’t signing up to volunteer, which we understand,” State Theatre General Manager Steven Dahlmeier said.

You can find out which shifts are available and sign up by heading to the State Theatre’s website.

“Nonprofits, we try to save money as much as we can. It’s a little different way of operating a theatre, and so volunteers are critical to nonprofits all across Sioux Falls, and we rely on them to fill some of those voids that we just can’t afford at the moment to fill with paid staff,” Dahlmeier said.

Olson is happy to be one of the volunteers lending a hand.

“It’s just a really fun, healthy place to volunteer at,” Olson said.